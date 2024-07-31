Domestic worker commits suicide in new employer’s house

The Judiciary Police (PJ) is investigating the recent alleged suicide of a woman in the bathroom of a residence in Coloane. The woman was taken to the Conde de São Januário Hospital Center (CHCSJ) where she was pronounced dead. The tenant reported that the deceased had started working as a domestic worker on July 22; after a week, PJ reports that she locked herself in the bathroom and did not respond to the tenant’s attempts at communication. After gaining entry, the tenant found the woman’s body and immediately contacted the authorities.

