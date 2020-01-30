Driver dies in motorbike crash

A 24-year-old Macau local resident died in a motorbike crash in the northern area of the Macau peninsula, according to a statement released by the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

The accident took place at Avenida do Comendador Ho Yin, on the flyover bridge from the Border Gate side towards Fai Chi Kei district.

The 24-year-old male resident drove his motorbike into a road divider block.

According to the Fire Services Bureau, the victim sustained severe injuries, which led to mass bleeding and, in turn, heart failure.

The firefighters sent him to Conde S. Januário Hospital, where his death was declared.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information is advised to call the PSP to provide further details to the bureau.

This marks the first fatal motorbike crash recorded in 2020.

On January 13, a local motorbike rider in his 20’s had an accident alone at Av. Do Alm. Lacerda, having sustained light injuries.

In December, another motorbike driver, a Macau local resident also in his 20’s, crashed his vehicle. The collision injured the driver himself and a passenger onboard. The driver passed the alcohol level test. JZ