Driver nabbed with 126g of cannabis

A 35-year-old local man was arrested for allegedly smuggling cannabis into Macau and tested positive for drug use, facing charges of trafficking and consumption. The suspect, reportedly a driver, was stopped at the Outer Harbour Ferry Terminal on the morning of October 29, where customs officers found nine small packages of plant material in his pants pocket, totaling 126 grams. Police tests confirmed the substance as cannabis, with an estimated street value of MOP120,000. The man admitted he has used cannabis since 2024 and intended to bring in a larger quantity for personal use.

