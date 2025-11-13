Drop in temperatures next week

Macau is set for a sharp temperature drop next week as the strongest northeast monsoon of the season hits the South China coast. From Monday, north winds will intensify, bringing strong gusts and very dry conditions, with daytime humidity falling below 35%. In the Pearl River Delta, lows are expected to reach 13 degrees Celcius to 15 degrees on November 18-19. Meanwhile, Tropical Cyclone Fung-wong weakened rapidly after sweeping the Philippines, passing about 560 km east of Macau.

