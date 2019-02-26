Drunk driver hits lamp post

A local man driving under the influence of alcohol crashed his vehicle into a lamp post on Sunday around 7:20 p.m. at Estrada da Ponta da Cabrita in Taipa.

The police officer dispatched to the traffic accident noted that the driver smelled strongly of alcohol, with a blood alcohol concentration reading of 2.04 grams of alcohol per liter of blood in his system; over four times more than the legal limit.

Although the driver assumed all the blame for the accident and promised to pay for the damage caused to the public structure, he has been sent to the Public Prosecutions Office to be charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, which, with a blood alcohol concentration of over 1.2 g/L, is punishable by imprisonment of up to a year, and suspension from driving for one to three years. RM

