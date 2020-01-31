DSAL found no evidence of forced unpaid leaves

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) has found no cases of gaming operators requiring their employees to take unpaid leaves.

Earlier this week, reports from staff at several companies in the gaming and hotel industry, public transportation, and food and beverage sector are claiming that large groups of employees have been invited by their employers to enjoy a period of unpaid leave that ranges from 10 days to three months.

DSAL has released a statement this afternoon (Friday) claiming that no such cases were found. Moreover, according to the statement, DSAL contacted the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) to investigate the situation. DICJ went to the gaming operators to learn more about the situation but found no evidence of gaming operators having requested their staff to take non-paid leave.

The labor affairs authority further claimed that it has not received any complaints from any gaming sector employees regarding this situation.

According to earlier media reports, some are advised to take the leave immediately, while others are directed to take it later in February or in March of this year.

In the most extreme cases, employees were simply informed of their work rescheduling and told not to return to work until a date to be determined later.

Insider sources told the Times that there is no difference in the treatment between resident employees and those holding non-resident work permits (blue cards).

According to TDM, the managing director of bus operator Sociedade de Transportes Colectivos de Macau (TCM) has said that some of the company’s drivers are taking annual leave to handle the reduction in bus frequency.

DSAL pledged it will continue to pay close attention to the situation and is dedicated to protecting employees’ legal rights.