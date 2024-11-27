DSAL hosts December job matchmaking sessions

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is organizing three job matchmaking sessions in early December, offering a total of 480 job vacancies to assist residents seeking employment. The sessions aim to alleviate staffing shortages in key sectors, including hospitality and aviation. The first session, scheduled for Dec. 4, will focus on the hotel industry, offering positions such as facilities management technicians. On Dec. 6, the aviation sector will present 30 vacancies for airport security agents. The final session, on Dec. 11, will highlight a range of roles in hospitality, including sous chefs and customer service managers.

