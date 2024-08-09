DSAL hosts job matching sessions

The Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) is set to hold three job matching sessions in the third week of August, aiming to fill 168 vacancies across various industries. The sessions will feature 100 vacancies in the supermarket retail sector on Aug. 15, followed by 39 positions in the travel and public transport industry, and 29 vacancies in the hotel sector on Aug. 16. Registration is open from 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 until 12pm on Aug. 14, with limited online spots available. Interested job seekers can register through DSAL’s website.

