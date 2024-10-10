DSAT improves border posts bus routes amid growing demand

Facing growing passenger demands, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) is optimizing public transportation options near border checkpoints. The changes are said to meet rising cross-border mobility needs with the bureau coordinating with operators to add more buses, especially on holidays. Recently, stops were positioned by the Qingmao border and Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge terminus to facilitate additional cross-border movements. Special shuttles are also available now to transport students from the University of Macau to Hengqin checkpoint. The bureau hopes these strategies will contribute to smoother and more satisfying travel experiences for all users in the Qingmao area.

Related