DSAT to improve transport-related apps, traffic lights

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has announced improvements to local transport-related mobile applications (apps), Bureau representatives said during a meeting of the Traffic Advisory Committee (CCT).

The improvements will target the Macao Smart Go and Bus Management System apps.

DSAT will optimize the point-to-point travel routes of the Macao Smart Go app and increase information on the location of nighttime parking areas.

In the Bus management system, DSAT will add information about expected arrival times of buses at stops, a real-time warning function selected by the waiting passenger and other functions such as the number of passengers waiting at stops.

According to DSAT representatives, the suggested improvements have come from user feedback.

The meeting also discussed measures to optimize traffic in the vicinity of the Hong Kong-

Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Port and the installation of traffic lights to improve traffic circulation and minimize disputes between vehicles and pedestrians in some areas of the city.

Statistics have revealed that, at peak hours, vehicle flow between Zone A of the new landfills and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge border post reaches between 800 to 1,000 vehicles per hour.

Considering measures already used during the May 1 holidays, the services, in cooperation with the police, have adjusted the time distribution of the traffic lights at the Rotunda da Amizade to help peak hour vehicle flow.

New traffic lights were also installed at the intersection between Rua do Canal Novo and Avenida 1 de Maio to assist the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

New traffic lights are to be placed at the intersection between Rua da Escola Comercial and the Avenida do Infante D. Henrique that will create a better link with those at the intersection of Avenida de Lisboa.

CCT members called on DSAT to improve the works in several aspects namely the pre-booking system for vehicle inspections, reviewing the clarity of indications on bus stop signage and optimizing the allocation of time for pedestrian crossings with traffic lights at Rua Central de Toi San.

CCT members also noted the “chaotic” situation of pedestrian crossings near the Qingmao Border Post, among others.

Also debated was the installation of flexible plastic road markers at Pac On to ensure good traffic circulation and prevent traffic infractions that, according to CCT members, put at risk others in the area.