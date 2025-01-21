DSEC launches new e-service for companies

To enhance statistical services and improve service quality, the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) launched a service that provides enterprises and establishments with another convenient way to respond to government statistical surveys. Following the launch of the Macao One Account, DSEC rolled out the “Government Statistical Questionnaires” service via the “Business & Associations platform” to facilitate data submission for enterprises and establishments. Upon receiving a survey notification letter from DSEC, enterprises and establishments may activate and bind the online questionnaire to the platform and complete it via a mobile phone or computer.

