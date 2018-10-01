DSEC launches population statistics database

The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) has announced the launch of the Population Statistics Database, which aims to provide users with easy and efficient access to the population statistics of Macau.

The database covers four areas of statistics, namely: total population, local population, households and housing. Data can be sorted and filtered, allowing users to search for population data by different demographic or housing characteristics, such as gender, age group, nationality, education attainment, parish and statistical district. Users can also create and download customised tables and charts.

The Population Statistics Database website, available in traditional and simplified Chinese, Portuguese and English, is now accessible to the public. Currently, the database contains statistics from the 2016 Population By-Census, and population data from previous reference periods will be gradually added to the database.

In addition, the database has a “Comments or Suggestions” section, where users are welcome to provide feedback and help improve the content and functions of the database.

