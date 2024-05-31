DSEDJ inspects EPM as controversy erupts as teachers’ contracts not renewed

Two officials from the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) visited the Portuguese School of Macau (EPM) yesterday and conducted an inspection speaking to the school’s director.

This comes as contracts of several teachers were not renewed, sparking shock and indignation among staff. The school rejects claims of a “restructuring process” and cites management reasons for the decision.

Earlier this week, teachers at EPM were called to make appointments on Monday and Tuesday for a “personal meeting” with the management. This was to tell them whether their employment relationship with the school would be renewed.

In the Portuguese department, three teachers saw their contracts ended by the school’s decision. All three hold permanent resident cards and are in Macau under a special license from Portugal.

“The school is in the process of restructuring at the level of departments and positions. The idea is to value the teaching component, according to what was explained to me as a reason,” says one of the affected teachers, Alexandra Domingues, who has taught in Macau for 33 years, as cited in Portuguese media outlet Ponto Final

Having taught at the school practically since its inception, Domingues says she is “in shock” as “nothing led me to believe from the school management that there was a need for someone to leave our department.” As a representative of teachers on the Board of Directors, she says she has always addressed topics “with the utmost civility,” in the sense of “investigating, knowing, trying to understand changes or any other problem.”

Another anonymous professor at the institution admitted there is “a huge misunderstanding” with the termination of employment, arguing that the number of students is set to increase and the number of teaching staff should accordingly follow. “We cannot understand how some of the teachers who will be dismissed are Portuguese language teachers […] those who are already better prepared and who perfectly understand […] needs, especially of Chinese-speaking students,” the professor said.

When contacted by Lusa, director Acácio de Brito, who has been in office since December 2023, denied that any “restructuring process” was underway, noting only that a change in the leadership of Fundação Escola Portuguesa and the management of the educational institution had occurred. He explained that every year “there are situations where new teachers leave and enter” and that there are many teachers who form part of the Portuguese Ministry of Education (ME) school staff.

The president of the Parents Association of the Portuguese School of Macau, Filipe Regêncio Figueiredo, told Lusa that he has not received any official communication from the school and does not understand the controversy. He said he is interested in the school working well and his children learning, and that he will be there to check the work next year if the new teachers are not performing well. Figueiredo also represents parents and those responsible for education on the Board of Directors. Staff Reporter