DSEJ fines kindergarten after sexual abuse reports

The Education and Youth Affairs Bureau (DSEJ) concluded the investigation of the D. José da Costa Nunes kindergarten case of alleged pedophilia, in which seven complaints were made by parents to the police. The school has been fined and asked to submit a plan to prevent sexual abuse from reoccurring.

During the probe, DSEJ interviewed 18 persons, including the kindergarten’s management and teachers. The handling of the case by the school director and other staff has been criticized for reportedly breaching the regulations for private schools and the Education System Basic Law. However, a statement issued by DSEJ does not specify which regulations were breached. The statement does not mention the value of the fine, but DSEJ told TDM that the fine amounts to MOP12,000.

Yesterday’s statement indicates that the school must propose an execution plan before the beginning of the next school year to “make sure that the school works effectively and provides students with safe learning conditions.”

The statement also reveals that D. José da Costa Nunes management has pledged to improve communication with parents and guardians. The kindergarten, owned by the Association for Macanese Education (APIM), also said that crisis management training sessions will be held and the surveillance system has been improved. PB

