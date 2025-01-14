DSPA stands firm on noise law despite enforcement challenges

The Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA) has reaffirmed its commitment to the existing noise legislation, despite acknowledging the challenges in enforcement.

This statement follows a written inquiry from lawmaker Ella Lei, who sought a review of the law aimed at mitigating domestic noise disturbances.

Since the implementation of the noise law in 2015, the DSPA reported a general decline in noise-related complaints.

However, officials noted that the nature of such disturbances—often sudden and random—complicates enforcement efforts.

“By the time police officers arrive, the noise has usually ceased, and evidence is often unattainable due to a lack of cooperation from complainants,” the DSPA stated, highlighting the low prosecution rates.

To address these challenges, the Public Security Police (PSP) has increased patrols in areas frequently cited for noise complaints.

Officers are also collaborating with building management companies to monitor and address ongoing issues. “If noise problems persist, management can involve the PSP to take further action,” the DSPA explained in the written response.

In addition to residential noise, the authorities acknowledged multiple complaints regarding disturbances in public spaces.

The PSP has assigned officers to enhance monitoring in these locations. When noise violations are detected, reports are submitted to the DSPA for further investigation. Victoria Chan