DSPA to install public electric car charging stations by year end

The Macau government is moving forward with plans to install public electric car charging stations in the city’s urban areas by the second half of 2024, according to Raymond Tam, director of the Environmental Protection Bureau (DSPA).

“We hope that they will be used in the second half of the year,” Tam said in an interview yesterday on the sidelines of the Macao Green Hotel Award Ceremony.

“We are now doing some coordination work, and we estimate that two or three of the six locations will be used as soon as possible.”

The charging stations will be located near tourist areas, a departure from the typical placement in parking lots, Tam explained. This is in response to public feedback regarding the inconvenience of existing charging infrastructure.

“For electric car users, it will be easier to park in the public areas and have them charged immediately,” Tam said. “We hope to test this mode and see what the response is.”

The DSPA is working closely with the Public Works Bureau and Housing Bureau to identify suitable locations and address any power supply issues.

Tam noted that the initiative will be rolled out in phases, beginning with easier projects.

“We will not push them all out at once,” he said. “But the election points, some preliminary plans, we and the Public Works Bureau and Housing Bureau and the electric car charging station are all being prepared together.”

The move is part of Macau’s broader efforts to promote sustainable transportation and reduce carbon emissions. Tam highlighted the hotel industry’s support in this initiative, noting an increase in the number of hotels participating in the government’s environmental protection programs.

“I can see that the industry is very supportive of the event,” Tam said. “Under the guidance of

Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the hotel industry continues to reduce carbon emissions, waste, and energy consumption.”

As Macau continues to position itself as a green tourist destination, the introduction of public electric car charging stations is a significant step towards creating a more sustainable and eco-friendly city.

Hotels earn environmental recognition

The DSPA presented 15 hotels with prizes at the Macao Green Hotel Award Ceremony yesterday for their efforts.

The award, which is valid for three years, has encouraged the industry to adopt green measures supporting carbon neutrality goals since 2007.

Of the 54 previous winners, almost 70% conducted carbon audits. All implement recycling measures including paper, plastics, aluminum and batteries. The winners have collectively recycled about 72,000 tons of waste, equivalent to 18,050 bus loads. Over 70% of hotels also recycle food waste, with some using dedicated machines for this purpose. The winners have continued to add electric vehicle chargers, with around 300 spaces now available, some of which are open to the public. Staff Reporter