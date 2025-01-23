DSSCU cracks down on 838 illegal constructions

The Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) initiated 838 cases of illegal construction in 2024, marking an 85% increase in enforcement actions compared to previous years.

The crackdown led to 238 demolitions, and 39 cases were fined, totaling approximately MOP1.5 million.

Since the implementation of Law No. 14/2021, also known as the Urban Construction Law, the government has stepped up its efforts to combat illegal construction. The revised legislation increased fines for offenders and introduced new penalties for those who fail to comply with demolition orders. Additionally, the law now includes sanctions such as interrupting water and power supplies for violators.

In 2024, the DSSCU issued 39 fines for illegal construction. Eight cases remained unpaid after the deadline, prompting the administration to initiate enforcement proceedings.

To encourage compliance, the DSSCU has introduced measures that offer fine reductions and exemptions for voluntary demolition of illegal structures. If an offender voluntarily demolishes an illegal structure during the hearing period and submits a request to the DSSCU, they may be fully exempt from fines. Alternatively, if they request voluntary demolition following a final decision and demolition order, their fine will be halved.

However, these benefits apply only once, and repeat offenders within five years will face a 25% penalty increase.

The DSSCU reiterated its commitment to combating illegal construction and ensuring the safety of buildings and the living environment. It urged citizens to refrain from engaging in illegal construction activities and to cooperate with the administration in addressing detected violations. Victoria Chan