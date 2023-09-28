DSSCU to evaluate market after receiving only one bid

The government has only received one bid for the BT8 and BT9a lot projects – after it launched a public tender last month for the lease of two land plots located in Taipa to build residential developments.

During the tender for the two pieces of land in Taipa originally planned for a temporary tire park, a bid was only received for the BT9a lot.

Speaking to the press yesterday, director of the Land and Urban Construction Bureau (DSSCU) Lai Weng Leong said he would not comment on the relevant bidding situation. He said that when the news of the public land bidding came out, there were many reports and information indicating that companies and potential bidders might be interested. Unexpectedly, no bids were received for BT8 lot, but he believed this was the judgment of the market, as cited in a report by TDM.

Asked whether the BT8 lot will be re-opened for bidding, the official said, “Let’s take another look and evaluate the situation.”

The land plots identified by the codes BT8 and BT9a are two of the group of five land plots that comprise the total area and where the government previously announced it would build a temporary sports and leisure area known as the “tire park” due to the use of old tires in its construction.

The transformation of the area from a leisure area into residential buildings has been debated as many sectors of society, including a good number of lawmakers, have opposed the idea. LV