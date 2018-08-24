DSSOPT | Nineteen hotels currently under construction

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau (DSSOPT) has released the latest information regarding the construction of residence and hotel projects in the second quarter of 2018.

In the second quarter of 2018, seven private residential projects were issued licenses. These projects involve a total of 1,004 housing units.

Nineteen hotels were under construction in the first quarter of 2018, offering 6,793 rooms. There are 29 hotel projects in the design phase, which are expected to provide an additional 5,653 rooms.

There are 89 private housing projects, including those currently under construction which have not yet undergone an inspection, and projects which have already been completed and are now under inspection, providing a total of 10,008 housing units.

In addition, there are other 212 housing projects in the design phase, with these projects estimated to provide 21,190 housing units.

At the same time, DSSOPT issued licenses for 973 light vehicle parking spaces and 291 electric car parking spaces.

Around 5,869 light vehicle parking spaces and 3,129 electric car parking spaces have been under construction, but these projects have not yet been inspected.

Some 755 light vehicle parking spaces and 262 electric car parking spots have been completed and are now being inspected. There are also 20,419 light vehicle parking spots and 5,400 electric car parking spots being designed.

Regarding light vehicle parking spaces and electric car parking spaces, 2,915 and 941 are being built, respectively, with an additional 2,331 and 693 being currently designed.

