E-commerce development accelerates rapidly on global scale: association

Starting from scratch, Macau has undergone years of development and now boasts impressive progress in e-commerce integration and live-streaming sales,” José Chan Rodrigues, president of the association told the Times.

He highlighted the surge in e-commerce, noting that live-streaming sales and product integration are blossoming. “In the global e-commerce landscape, Macau is performing remarkably well, especially outside of China,” he added.

Macau’s cross-border e-commerce industry is accelerating its development, a topic that has garnered significant attention.

Legislators have specifically inquired about concrete policies and implementation plans for establishing a cross-border e-commerce hub.

In response, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Anton Tai, said the government will work to create favorable conditions to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into overseas markets via cross-border e-commerce.

Authorities also said they plan to promote high-quality products from Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries entering the mainland Chinese market, organize Macau enterprises to participate in European product selection events, and continue strengthening Macau’s role as an economic and trade platform.

Rodrigues acknowledged that while online shopping habits are prevalent in many countries, the rapid rise of e-commerce and live streaming remains a significant trend, particularly in mainland China and parts of Southeast Asia.

He noted, “The current e-commerce model encourages short video promotions and the opening of online stores, which were still in their infancy just five years ago. Compared with Hong Kong, Macau has already made some progress in its e-commerce development.”

In recent years, the government has supported industry associations in establishing the “Live-streaming Commerce” center and providing one-stop cross-border e-commerce services for businesses.

This initiative encourages more Macau enterprises to leverage e-commerce for upgrading, transformation, and market expansion.

Moreover, collaborations with major mainland e-commerce platforms are helping local businesses tap into the vast mainland market.

However, Rodrigues pointed out that many SMEs face significant transformation challenges, particularly due to cost and human resource pressures. “While the government has rolled out various plans and policies to encourage transformation, merchants still need time and resources to commercialize their products and cultivate a resilient corporate culture,” he said.

“Macau merchants still encounter considerable difficulties in meeting the standards required by e-commerce platforms. For instance, handmade food products often have shorter shelf lives than these platforms demand, raising concerns over preservation technologies and affecting their performance in e-commerce livestreaming,” he continued.

He added that while some merchants may struggle to meet product standards, they can leverage short videos and social media for promotion, using creative formats such as short dramas to attract consumers and enhance brand awareness.

Notably, in July last year, the local government organized its first delegation of local and mainland cross-border e-commerce representatives to Portugal.

Through exchanges with local industry associations, live-streamed product origin tours and store visits, the initiative facilitated cross-border e-commerce connections between the mainland, Macau and international partners.

In September, the government also supported industry associations in organizing Macau brands to participate in a major e-commerce product selection event in Paris, helping bridge the gap for Macau brands entering the French and broader European markets.

Despite these efforts, Rodrigues believes the domestic market remains a challenge for most Macau businesses. Past pandemic restrictions prevented overseas market visits, making it necessary for businesses to consolidate their local foundations first.

Looking ahead, Rodrigues plans to lead businesses in exploring new markets, such as Malaysia.

While the government aims to attract more enterprises to utilize its services for upgrading and transformation, Rodrigues believes the acceleration of SME transformation ultimately depends on merchants’ willingness and capabilities.

He said embracing market changes and demand should become the new normal for businesses. By improving product quality and developing appropriate market strategies, merchants can gradually meet market needs and achieve success.

Stressing the importance of brand awareness, Rodrigues also suggested the government could further support SMEs by reducing entry costs and enhancing expansion through initiatives such as establishing “Macau Pavilions” and collaborating with key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Yuki Lei

