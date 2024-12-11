EASL to deepen GBA commitment through basketball

The East Asia Super League (EASL) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (Melco) are co-hosting the Macau Classic today, solidifying the Greater Bay Area’s (GBA) aim to become a hub for premium sports.

This event marks a significant milestone for EASL and Macau, as the league continues to elevate basketball in the region and promote sports, health, and positive exchanges.

At a press conference yesterday at Studio City, EASL’s chief executive officer, Henry Kerins, spoke about the league’s activities in the Greater Bay Area

“EASL is proud to integrate sports into the Greater Bay Area’s vision for economic growth and cultural vitality,” said Kerins.

EASL’s 2024-25 season features seven GBA games, including the Macau Classic, showcasing premium basketball’s role in fostering youth sports culture and driving economic diversification.

In Macau, the collaboration with Melco’s Studio City has established the venue as the home court for the Macau Black Bears.

Melco’s senior vice president and property general manager of Studio City Kevin Benning highlighted Melco’s commitment to working with the Macau government to elevate the city’s positioning as a vibrant “City of Sports.”

“Macau Classic’ represents another significant milestone in our efforts to enrich Macau’s tourism offerings through the integration of ‘Tourism + Sports,’” said Benning.

In the speech, Kerins highlighted the significance of the Macau Classic.

“This event is a significant milestone, not just for EASL, but for Macau, as it highlights the city’s growing role in the global sports and entertainment landscape,” Kerins said.

Kerins emphasized EASL’s core mission of elevating basketball in the region and promoting sports, health, and positive exchanges.

He noted the league’s deep commitment to growing the sport across Asia, with a particular emphasis on the Greater Bay Area.

“At EASL’s core, we are about elevating basketball in the region, highlighting Asian heroes, and promoting sports, health, and positive exchanges,” he said.

The CEO was grateful for support, stating, “We are incredibly grateful for the support of the Macau government, local businesses, and the passionate fans who have embraced this event. Together, we are creating something truly incredible.”

Benning echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are dedicated to supporting EASL in elevating Asian basketball in Macau and the greater Bay Area.”

The Macau Classic will feature two highly anticipated matchups, including a rematch between the Macau Black Bears and the New Taipei Kings, led by Asian basketball icon Jeremy Lin.

Kerins noted the global reach of the event, with the broadcast being carried on 22 of the largest partners across the region and globally, with a potential reach of over 1.2 billion.

Beyond the court, EASL is committed to community engagement through initiatives like the Future Champions Camp, which has supported over 50 young athletes in Macau, and a community outreach event hosted at the Concórdia School for Special Education, in collaboration with Melco and the Macau Black Bears.

Macau Black Bears head coach Garrett Kelly expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the EASL Macau Classic, praising the support from the Macau government, the Sports Bureau, and the team’s partnership with Studio City.

Kelly highlighted Macau’s appeal as a destination for the teams and players, describing it as “one of the nicest places on earth.”

Kelly also spoke about the Black Bears’ underdog status in the league, but emphasized the team’s commitment.

“We, as a group and as a staff, are trying to help these players perform at their highest level. And we’re trying to make as big an impact in this community as we can,” he said.

Looking ahead, EASL is focused on advancing the Greater Bay Area’s vision of economic diversification through sports. Victoria Chan