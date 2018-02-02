Education | 1,800 jobs offered at IPM Careers Fair

The Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM) Careers Day was held at the IPM campus yesterday. Over the Careers Fair period a total of 1,800 job vacancies will be advertised by participating organizations.

Thirty-nine organizations from government departments, the finance and banking industry, the tourism and gaming industry, the education industry, and the real estate industry will exhibit at the event.

The IPM Careers Fair will be on until February 7. During this time, various types of employment related activities will be organized for the students, including 11 lectures, and tours to the participating companies.

More than 1,500 prospective graduates registered for the Careers Day activities.

For the first time, the Zhuhai-Macau Cross Border Industrial Zone Chamber of Commerce is attending the IPM graduates employment fair.

The Secretary of the Zhuhai-Macau Cross Border Industrial Zone Chamber of Commerce said that the entity is participating in the IPM recruitment fair, hoping to attract more people who are talented in e-commerce.

“We hope that we can build a long-term relationship with IPM,” declared Secretary Fong, adding that “our chamber currently has 76 shops, […] we have a quite high demand for positions.”

According to Fong, the chamber plans to have more of its companies recruit students from IPM.

Lei Un, head of the Student Affairs Office of IPM, said “the number of participating organizations is the biggest ever.”

When talking about why the cross- border chamber is participating in this Careers Fair, Lei said that “they [the member companies for the chamber] know that IPM offers courses on computers, on management, and on e-commerce, among others, and the students attending these courses meet the needs for their [the member companies’] development.”

According to IPM, its graduates are able to find a job within two months, on average, after graduation, with nearly 80 percent of the graduates working in jobs related to their majors. This value was taken from a survey of the graduates of 2017, with the data including students from all nationalities, according to Lei.

IPM vice-president Im Sio Kei said, during his speech at yesterday’s Careers Day opening ceremony that IPM graduates receive an average salary of MOP15,600 per month. “The top four industries where most of IPM graduates work are medical services and the hygiene industry, commercial trade, education and the gambling industry.”

Im continued by saying that “graduates who chose to find a job after graduation represent 80 percent of the total. More than ten percent choose to pursue higher educational degrees, with the most popular places for doing so being Macau, Taiwan and the United States.”

