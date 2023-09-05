Education director: National security, patriotism in new curriculum

Elements of national security and patriotism will be added to curriculum framework, the director of Education and Youth Development, Kong Chi Meng, disclosed yesterday.

Following his observation during yesterday’s opening of the new school year, the education official said his bureau is conducting research with the education sector on the “basic direction” for adjustments of the curriculum framework for formal education in the local schooling system.

He added that while focusing on education about patriotism, supplementary materials related to national security, among other changes, will be “presented” in the new framework and as part of the basic education threshold.

A new framework is expected in a year or two, the education official said.

In addition, more technological elements will be introduced in the contemplated curriculum framework, such as technological and AI elements to further enhance students’ aptitude.

Kong guaranteed the new framework would not lengthen the duration of studies nor increase the number of subjects. The key is to incorporate technological and AI elements into existing subjects or align certain subjects with technological reality.

The official further guaranteed his bureau would stay firm in enriching multifaceted learning and alleviating educational stress, as well as ensuring basic quality of education.

Kong also said over 20 schools had joined the smart campus pilot program, through which they have receive subsidies to develop IT facilities and equipment.

Yesterday saw the new school year opening with 90% of the city’s non-tertiary education sector. Kong described the opening as “generally smooth.” He said meetings had been held with various bureaus to ensure the smoothness of school reopening. AL