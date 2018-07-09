Education | ‘First global English debating competition’ held in Macau

The opening ceremony for the first Macau Tournament of Champions BP Invitational 2018 was held on Friday at the University of Macau (UM) Student Activity Centre Theatre.

Co-organized by UM and the Macau English Debating Association, the three-day event was an opportunity for debaters to participate in English debates and make friends at the same time.

The Macau Tournament of Champions BP Invitational 2018 is the first global English debating competition held in Macau.

The event aims to promote cultural exchange and debate in the English language within the local community.

This invitational tournament attracted a total of 44 top debating teams from North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The participants are champions of international debating competitions and come from various universities, including Peking University, Harvard University, Yale University, Stanford University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford, the National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, the University of Tokyo, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, UM, the University of Sydney and the University of Auckland.

According to Paul Pang, Dean of Students of UM, this tournament is the product of combined efforts from UM and the Macau English Debate Association, and is supported by many sponsors.

“We are a gathering of great and good people. It is indeed a rare occasion for us, and perhaps the world of debating is like the World Cup of Debating for the young and vibrant and not-so-young and not-so-vibrant,” said Pang.

“The debating event is not just fun and a meeting of old and new friends for the debate combatants and their referees. It will be a tremendous educational opportunity for the secondary and university students in Macau as they hear, watch and take note[s] at each debate where every round is a final,” Pang said.

When talking about UM’s debate team, Pang noted that the English Debate Team of UM is one of the best debate teams.

“The English Debate Team of UM is among the top, if not the best in China, and we have been consistently organizing domestic and international debate events over the past decade to pay forward the incalculable personal developmental benefits debating has given to our students,” said Pang. “We wish that more Macau students will step up their debate game as we plan more of these opportunities for them to exercise their right to be heard and to challenge each other in democratic discussions. […] For it is only in the clash of minds that we give rise to new dreams and aspirations of an ideal world.”

Summer camp boosts middle schoolers’ confidence

THE UM Faculty of Arts and Humanities recently organized a six-day English summer camp for secondary school students in Macau. The event attracted many local students, as well as teachers and students from other countries. There were many interactive activities designed to boost participants’ confidence in speaking English. Participating students were encouraged to use everyday English phrases and expressions to communicate with each other.

Share this: Tweet





