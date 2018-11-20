Education | UM holds 16th Portuguese Speech Contest

The Department of Portuguese of the University of Macau (UM) Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) last week held its 16th Portuguese Speech Contest.

Students from four local tertiary institutions – Macao Polytechnic Institute (IPM), the Macau University of Science and Technology (MUST), the University of Saint Joseph (USJ), and UM – participated in the contest.

The contest was divided into two parts. In the first part, each participant delivered a speech on the topic “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” The panel of judges then selected the top six candidates according to the contestants’ overall performance for individual interviews, from which they then selected four winners.

Organized by UM’s Department of Portuguese, the annual contest aims to promote Portuguese language studies and encourage local college students to showcase their Portuguese language skills.

This year, the top three prizes went to UM students Huang Rui (first prize), Gong Wencheng (second prize) and Hu Tianran (third prize). Ge Yichang from the IPM placed fourth.

Share this: Tweet





