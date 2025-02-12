Elderly woman loses MOP1 million in scam

An elderly woman is suspected of falling victim to a fraud, resulting in a loss of MOP1.09 million. The Judiciary Police were alerted after bank staff noticed suspicious online transfers from the woman’s account since December 2024. The woman reported receiving a call from someone claiming to be a “mainland police officer,” who convinced her to cooperate in a supposed investigation. Believing the scam, she provided personal details and transferred the money in several batches to the fraudster’s account.

Related