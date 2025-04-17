Elderly woman loses MOP3m in suspected gold investment scam

An elderly woman has reportedly fallen victim to a suspected gold investment scam, losing a total of MOP3.05 million. According to the Judiciary Police, the victim met a man online late last year, who convinced her to invest in international gold trading. She followed his instructions to download a trading app and transferred RMB850,000 and HKD2.06 million to designated accounts. When later asked to pay RMB1.96 million in “gold transaction tax,” she suspected fraud and filed a police report.

