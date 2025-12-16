Police conducted 83 pedestrian violations in one week

The Public Security Police Force (PSP) has continued its crackdown on pedestrian violations, prosecuting a total of 83 cases across various districts over one week during an operation conducted from December 1 to 7. The PSP urges the public to use designated pedestrian crossings when crossing roadways and to avoid jaywalking or engaging in any behavior that obstructs traffic. Violators may be fined MOP 300. Drivers are also advised to remain vigilant of road conditions at all times to help ensure a safe road environment.

