Tap Seac Craft Market to showcase over 200 stalls and live performances

The Tap Seac Craft Market, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), will take place from April 24 to 27 and May 1 to 4 at Tap Seac Square. The opening ceremony on April 24 at 6 p.m. will feature singer Lily Chan. Over 200 stalls will showcase unique products, including handicrafts, clothing, and gastronomy from various regions. Additionally, 47 music performances and 65 creative workshops will be held throughout the event.

