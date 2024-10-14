Election committee expects ‘consolidation’

After the election, several election committee members have expressed their opinions on what to expect from Sam Hou Fai’s incoming government.

Lawyer and member of the Executive Council, Leonel Alves, said a government focused on consolidation first and progress later was to be expected.

“I think it’s first about consolidating what was done previously, followed by progress,” he said.

Addressing aspects that need further development, Alves hoped Sam, whom he described as a “brilliant legal expert,” would focus on modernizing the existing law and harmonizing local laws with international laws to allow a safer, more prosperous, and useful economic and financial evolution.

Ng Siu Lai, president of the Macau General Union of Neighborhood Associations (Kai Fong) has said on the sidelines of the election that she hopes the new government will continue to consider the opinions of all sectors of society and promote the development of Macau’s economy and people’s livelihood.

Ben U, a scholar and businessman in electronics, said Macau lacks talent for the “four new industries” and hopes the incoming government can accelerate the introduction of overseas professional talent to help boost the faster development of these industries. RM