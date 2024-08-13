Election set for October 13, election committee ready

The election for the new Chief Executive (CE) of Macau will take place on October 13, an executive order published in the government’s official gazette yesterday morning announced.

According to the order and with the rules established by Annex I of the Macau Basic Law and the CE Election Law, the CE must be a Chinese citizen at least 40 years of age who is a permanent resident of Macau and who has resided in Macau for a continuous period of no fewer than 20 years.

The CE is appointed by the Central government after being elected by the CE Election Committee, a body representative of the community, and comprised of 400 members from four sectors of society.

The term of office of the CE is five years, and they may serve not more than two consecutive terms.

CE Election Committee elections final results

The election for the CE Election Committee, held on Sunday (August 11) officially concluded yesterday with the presentation of the final results and the publication of the list of members elected.

Yesterday morning, the Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive Election (CAECE) proceeded with the final account of the election votes with the results to be published in the afternoon.

According to CAECE, approximately 157 of the 5,521 votes collected were voided. This happened for a range of different reasons, the CAECE explained, including the use of pens other than the “special” one supplied for this purpose at the voting booths as well as votes for several candidates and other invalid procedures including drawing on the ballot paper.

The sector that registered the most void votes was the subsector of “Social Service” with 50 void votes, followed by the “Labor” subsector with 42.

The lowest number of void votes was found in the “Education” subsector with just 3 void votes balloted.

These void votes joined some 18 other votes in which the balloters have chosen to leave the ballot paper blank.

In all sectors and subsectors, the rate of valid votes was higher than 95%, with the lower rate to be found in the “Labor” subsector at 95.77%. On the other hand, the highest rate was found in the “Education” subsector with 98.21% of the votes balloted being valid.

The overall rate of valid votes was 96.98%.