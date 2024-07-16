Electoral commission’s general accounting committees announced

The Electoral Affairs Commission for the Chief Executive (CE) Election has announced the appointment of members to the Chief Executive Election Committee and General Accounting Committee for the upcoming election. The General Accounting Committee comprises five members who will oversee the election process. Chief prosecutor Kuok Kin Hong will serve as the chairman. The other members include deputy director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau (SAFP) Joana Maria Noronha, chief prosecutor Cheong Kuok Chi, deputy director of the Statistics and Census Service Lai Ka Chon, and Cheong Sek Lun, director of the Election Technical Assistance Division of the SAFP.

