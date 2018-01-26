Environment | Guangdong governor addresses difficulties with air quality improvement

According to Chinese reports, Ma Xingrui, Governor of Guangdong province, has said that it will be difficult for Guangdong to improve the province’s air quality, which in turn impacts the potential for Macau’s air quality to improve.

The air quality in Macau exceeded five times the recommended safe level on Monday, leading the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau to warn residents not to engage in outdoor activities.

Macau’s proximity to the mainland means it is likely to be affected by poor-quality air in neighboring provinces.

Yesterday, during the 13th Guangdong Provincial People’s Congress, Ma addressed the Guangdong government’s work report and made the aforementioned statement. Ma spoke about how combatting several kinds of pollution continues to be a difficult task.

He took the opportunity to report on the topic of Guangdong’s pollution and acknowledged that serious situations of water pollution have been reported in some parts of Guangdong’s river.

Currently, there are several discolored and odorous water bodies in urban areas and delays in sewer network construction. Ma also noted that the soil is severely polluted in some areas of Guangdong.

According to a report by Xinhua, in 2017, Guangdong had satisfactory air quality on 89.4 percent of the days.

Macau’s neighboring city, Zhuhai, ranked in the top ten, among 74 of the most important Chinese cities, in terms of good air quality.

