Environment | Increasing refuse spotted in Macau waters

The Marine and Water Bureau released a statement yesterday, informing the public about the surging amount of refuse which has been spotted floating on Macau waters lately.

“Recently, at the Fai Chi Kei Patane North Bay area and Inner Harbor, a rather large quantity of floating refuse has surfaced. According to the statement, the Marine and Water Bureau has already stepped up its cleaning efforts to keep the water environment clean,” the statement reads.

“In addition, there [is] also refuse at the shore around the Inner Harbor. This refuse has to be cleaned when the tide conditions are ready so that boats can come closer to clean the refuse. Thus, it will take a rather long time to conduct the cleaning,” the Marine authority says.

The bureau stated that it will continue cleaning and explained that there will be other refuse carried onto Macau waters even after the bureau’s cleaning.

The marine authority called on the public to report the discovery of refuse floating on the water.

“The Marine and Water Bureau is calling the marine industry and the residents to together protect Macau’s environment and hygiene, and to say no to littering,” the statement reads.

