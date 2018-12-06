EPM to hold self-empowerment seminar

In collaboration with the Parents Association, the Escola Portuguesa de Macau (EPM), will hold a Self-Empowerment Seminar today, discussing “Coaching and Personal Development” for adults and teenagers.

Between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at its premises, the seminar will provide an overview of different methods to empower individuals in their personal and professional lives through the transformation of thoughts and actions.

According to a statement issued by the school, a personal development exercise will be taught during the seminar, which will provide the audience with a personal overview of their current and future potential choices that will impact areas of their lives.

“The audience will have the opportunity to learn how the power of choice is manifested, consciously and/or unconsciously, and how deeply these choices impact the quality of our personal and professional lives,” the statement read.

This seminar will be delivered by Susana and Luke Hancock, both qualified therapists and life coaches and founders of the project “Sacred Place” in Thailand.

The speakers already delivered a Self- Empowerment Course last July at the EPM school for teenagers and will return from July 1 to 5 next year to deliver the same course for teenagers at the school.

Both speakers are also delivering a Self-Empowerment Course for adults, career professionals, parents and teachers at the Yoga Loft in Macau from February 2 to 9, 2019, during the Chinese New Year holiday season.

This course will provide methodologies, tools and coaching support.

