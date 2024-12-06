ETA requirement for Macau passport holders traveling to the UK

Starting Jan. 8, 2025, holders of Macau passports must obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) to visit or transit through the UK. The ETA is valid for two years and allows stays of up to six months at a time. The Identification Services Bureau has urged SAR passport holders to apply in advance to prevent issues with boarding or entry. This requirement follows the UK’s rollout of the ETA program, which began in October 2023, and will also apply to tourists from over 40 other visa-free countries, including the U.S. and Japan, expanding to EU travelers by March 5, 2025.

