Euro chamber marks decade with green forum

The Macau European Chamber of Commerce celebrated its first decade of establishment with The Green Way Macao forum yesterday.

The Green Way forum is an initiative to discuss eco-friendly solutions and has been held twice in Hong Kong. This event is the first time it has been held in Macau.

Secretary for Economy and Finance Lei Wai Nong and Ambassador Thomas Gnocchi, head of office, EU Office to Hong Kong and Macau were officiating guests. In addition, Lionel Leong, Council of Advisors member at Boao Forum for Asia, gave a keynote speech.

In his speech, Lei, thanked the EU Office and the chamber for “bringing together stakeholders from various sectors to the event, offering valuable opportunities to enjoy the rich dialogue and contribute in this Green Way context.”

He then reiterated that Macau is working towards economic diversification through the strategy of “1+4,” which identifies the four auxiliary sectors that are supported by the main pillar of tourism.

Meanwhile, Gnocchi pointed out that to achieve sustainability and a green economy, governments, businesses, academics and civil society should work together to discuss solutions and take action.

He also stated that the EU had reduced carbon emissions by 25% since 1990, while the economy had grown by 60%. “Decarbonization doesn’t have to come at the expense of economic growth,” he concluded.

The next EU target is to cut net emissions by 55% by 2030 and to become the world’s first carbon-neutral continent by 2050. Gnocchi described the target as ambitious.

Leong presented his proposal for a series of targets starting with the letter A. He said that the world should seek alternatives and foster accountability to gain awareness while adding value that provides affordability; all as a call to action targeting an agenda with all effort under an “armistice.”