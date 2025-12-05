European visitors market shows recovery to 2019 level, MGTO chief says 

The Macau Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, has highlighted that in the first 10 months of this year, the European visitor market has recovered to over 80% of 2019 levels.

She remarked that with two months still to be accounted for, the figure should grow even closer to the 2019 tally by the end of this year.

The MGTO director noted that attracting foreign visitors remains a key priority for the government in its tourism development policies.

According to Senna Fernandes, from January to October this year, cumulative international visitor arrivals exceeded 2.14 million, reaching 83% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

“Our goal is to restore arrivals to the 2019 level of three million,” she added during the policy address debate, emphasizing that this is the authorities’ primary objective. For this to happen, she noted that several quasi-governmental entities have been established to promote and manage economic, trade, tourism, and cultural initiatives in Southeast Asia starting next year, as well as setting up relevant institutions in Northeast Asia.

The plan also involves enhancing and optimizing existing large-scale events, increasing funding for the “attracting visitors to neighborhoods” initiative, and refining promotional strategies by tailoring approaches to different market needs through a blend of online and offline methods. Additionally, she outlined initiatives aimed at attracting foreign visitors from mainland China, hoping their influence will draw attention from family and friends. Efforts will also continue to target emerging markets like Central Asia, as many traditional markets may no longer be primary targets due to economic and other factors.

Speaking to reporters yesterday on the sidelines of the 50th Congress of the Portuguese Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies (APAVT) closing ceremony, Senna Fernandes reaffirmed her commitment to enhancing promotional efforts for foreign travelers and expanding the visitor base.

She highlighted that the Southeast Asian market is showing strong signs of recovery, while the Northeast Asian market is also performing well.

Referring to Macau’s designation as the “Ideal Travel Destination for 2026” by the APAVT, she announced that next year will feature enhanced joint promotional efforts, including the launch of online training programs in English and Spanish for industry professionals.

Macau will also continue to participate in two tourism exhibitions and fairs in Europe next year, she added.

