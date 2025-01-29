Excessive chlorates found in Coca-Cola products

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) reported that several drinks produced by Coca-Cola Company of Belgium and Luxembourg contain excessive chlorates. Coca-Cola Macau clarified that it does not represent the affected batch and has issued an early warning to the food industry. A market inspection is underway to prevent these products from circulating. The 35 affected products belong to eight brands, including Minute Maid, Fanta, and Sprite. Chlorates, which come from chlorine disinfectants, can disrupt iodine absorption, posing health risks, particularly for children.

