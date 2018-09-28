Exclusive | US-based union requests DICJ to tender reports on IGT Asia

The International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 501 has requested that the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (DICJ) submit documentation related to regulatory oversight conducted by the bureau into International Game Technology (IGT) Asia – Macau, following reports of malpractice by its Illinois branch.

IGT provides gaming equipment, including slot machines, to casino operators in the city since 2005. Thus, the firm falls under the regulatory supervision of DICJ.

In a letter to DICJ director, Paulo Martins Chan, director of the union Jose Soto, noted that its ongoing research review of IGT’s global gaming operations has found litigation cases including malpractice and “erroneous jackpots.”

Chief Executive Chui Sai On, and current and former lawmakers, were copied in the letter dated September 24.

“Our review has identified numerous litigation cases involving IGT, including a proposed “class action” lawsuit filed by customers against IGT in the U.S. state of Illinois,” Soto noted in the letter to which Macau Daily Times had access.

“As well as a lawsuit, IGT itself filed against an insurance agent in U.S. federal court wherein IGT details a series of “erroneous jackpots” totaling hundreds of millions of U.S. dollars.”

IUOE Local 501 represents over 2,000 maintenance engineers and slot machine technicians in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A tribunal investigation in the U.S. previously found that Northstar Lottery Group, co-formed by IGT, who manages the Illinois Lottery, cheated players and lottery vendors by misrepresenting the odds of winning scratch-off games.

Illinois Lottery was reported to collect hundreds of millions of dollars from selling tickets to instant games in which it did not hand out all of the grand prizes.

Since then, the firm has been criticized for failing to deliver the profits to the state which it had projected when it won the Illinois bid.

Presently, the Illinois State Lottery Lawsuit is seeking “class-action status,” compensating players who were affected by Northstar’s fraudulent lottery scheme.

IGT is also facing a lawsuit against Illinois National Insurance Co. for an alleged breach of contract.

Thus, as part of the continuing contract negotiations between workers represented by Local 501 and IGT, Soto is requesting DICJ to submit documents related to the activities of IGT in the region.

“As part of our ongoing research efforts, we are submitting to you a records request for all publicly-available documentation related to all regulatory oversight conducted by the DICJ into IGT, including but not limited to suitability reviews, investigations, annual reports, standard disclosures,” Soto stated.

“We ask that said request for documentation date back to May 2005 – when IGT incorporated in Macau. We ask that you contact us and/or produce said information within 10 business days,” the letter concluded.

The Times contacted DICJ yet no reply was given by press time, while contacts provided by IGT Asia – Macau online could not be reached.

