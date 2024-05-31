Expanded jurisdiction facilitates light rail project

In a move to bolster its transportation infrastructure, the Macau government has received approval from the State Council to extend the city’s jurisdiction to a strip of land and water near the Gongbei Checkpoint in Zhuhai.

Effective from May 31, this V-shaped area will come under Macau’s control, paving the way for the expansion of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) network to the Border Gate separating Macau from mainland China.

The planned LRT East Line, spanning 7.7 kilometers with six stations, will transport pedestrians to the redeveloped Zone A and Taipa. The project covers an area of 3,700.178 square meters of tidal flat that Macau’s legislature has approved for the city’s extended jurisdiction.

Macau’s authorities submitted the application for the land extension last December, requesting an extendable grant until December 19, 2049.

This strategic move aligns with Macau’s efforts to enhance its transportation connectivity and facilitate the flow of people and goods between the city and the mainland, further strengthening its position as a key economic hub in the region. Staff Reporter