Exports drop by 10%

Total merchandise exports and imports in October decreased by 10% and 3.7%, year-on-year, amounting to MOP1.21 billion and MOP11.26 billion respectively, according to a Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) report. Merchandise trade deficit totaled MOP10.05 billion, down by MOP11.13 billion compared to 2023. Moreover, total value of merchandise exports increased by 3.8% year-on-year to MOP11.27 billion, whereas total value of merchandise imports decreased by 9.2% to MOP106.34 billion. By destination, exports to Hong Kong, the Belt and Road Countries, and the EU rose by 1.2%, 17.4%, and 37.7% respectively year-on-year in the first 10 months this year.

