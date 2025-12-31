Extended public transport and road closures for New Year’s Eve festivities

For New Year’s Eve festivities, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) has coordinated with Transmac and TCM, the light rail operator (LRT), and gaming operators to manage the expected surge in passenger numbers.

Various events will take place across the city, including celebrations, countdown activities, and long-distance running races. To accommodate these festivities, DSAT has announced a series of temporary traffic arrangements that will affect multiple roads throughout the region.

Public bus services on 21 daytime routes will be extended until 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, with increased frequencies on some nighttime routes. Special additional services for bus routes 51X and 25B (25BS) will operate from 10 p.m. today until 1 a.m. on January 1.

Light rail services will also be extended, with the last train on all routes departing at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, and train frequencies will be adjusted in real time based on passenger flow. Coordination has been made with integrated tourism and leisure enterprises to extend shuttle bus service hours and increase frequencies.

To accommodate the Sports Bureau’s 4th Round Long-Distance Running League, temporary road closures and traffic restrictions will be in effect from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Affected roads include Rua de Ténis, Rua da Patinagem, Rua do Tiro, Avenida da Nave Desportiva, and the vicinity of the University of Science and Technology (MUST) roundabout.

Bus services will be rerouted along these sections, with corresponding adjustments made to designated stops.

Furthermore, from 8 p.m. tonight into the early hours of January 1, traffic restrictions will be enforced around Sai Van Lake Square, organized by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) in collaboration with the six gaming operators, as well as on Rua do Cunha and the Cotai Strip due to New Year’s Eve celebrations and countdown events.

Vice president of the IC, Cheang Kai Meng, stated, “The event is expected to attract approximately 10,000 attendees. If the number of participants is high, the police will coordinate operations outside Sai Van Lake Square to allow spectators outside the venue to join the countdown. Attendees entering the venue must undergo security checks and are prohibited from bringing large items or glass bottles into the area.”

Several bus stops and the Macau Tower taxi stand will be temporarily relocated, and multiple bus routes will be diverted during this period. DSAT advises the public to use public transportation when traveling to and from event venues, to stay updated with the latest traffic information, and to plan their journeys in advance.

Bus companies will deploy additional personnel at key stops to maintain order and will flexibly adjust services based on real-time crowd conditions.

The New Year’s Eve countdown concert will open to the public at around 8 p.m. The event will officially begin at 10 p.m. and continue until 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day, featuring performances by singers from Hong Kong, Macau, and other regions. Ricaela Diputado

LRT launches free wi-fi trial at stations

The Light Rail Transit (LRT) will launch a free public Wi-Fi trial beginning at midnight on New Year’s Day.

The trial service will initially be available at two major stations – Barra Station (Macao Station) and Hengqin Station – providing registered users with up to one hour of complimentary connectivity per day.

Authorities said the system is designed to enhance convenience for commuters and visitors alike, with plans to gradually expand coverage to additional stations across the LRT network in the coming months.

Meanwhile, the LRT will also extend its service hours today on New Year’s Eve to accommodate the influx of passengers attending celebrations. The last trains on all routes will depart at 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

In anticipation of increased passenger numbers following various countdown events, the Macao Light Rapid Transit (MLM) will monitor passenger flow and adjust train frequencies in real time.

