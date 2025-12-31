AI widely embraced for learning, but fears of over-reliance remain

Nearly all secondary students in Macau use artificial intelligence (AI) tools to aid their studies, with 97% reporting usage and half crediting the technology for improved grades, according to a recent Macau Federation of Trade Unions (FAOM) survey.

Yet teachers and students express concern about AI overreliance fostering intellectual laziness, as nearly half of respondents said excessive dependence weakens independent thinking.

The findings, presented yesterday, underscore the need for guided use amid growing adoption.

The survey, titled “Current Status of Personalized Development of Macau Secondary School Students and a Comparison with Secondary Schools in the Greater Bay Area,” gathered data from January to December through experimental activities, quantitative surveys, and qualitative interviews. It drew 790 valid responses from 2,000 secondary students. More than 83% used AI for homework, while many revealed that they turned to AI for exam preparation.

Benefits, challenges and recommendations

Most students surveyed praised AI’s power “to stimulate critical thinking, reflecting a solid foundation in information technology use.”

However, highlighting both AI’s promise and its limitations in local classrooms, top complaints included inaccurate content recommendations, misalignment with textbook progress, limited resource coverage, and dull material.

The survey also exposed weaknesses in self-directed learning, long-term planning, and innovation among Macau students compared to Greater Bay Area peers. Officials called for integrating personalized learning into youth development plans, shifting from grade-centric goals to balanced ones emphasizing academics, abilities, and character. Core indicators would track learning ability, innovative thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and responsibility.

Officials warned that the practice of banning or restricting AI to prevent academic misconduct may encourage students to use it privately. Therefore, they suggested that the key is to guide students to establish correct concepts and clearly understand that AI is only a tool to assist learning, not a shortcut to replace thinking.

Other recommendations by FAOM included greater collaboration through parent meetings, lectures, and online platforms linking schools, families, and communities to learn more about education. As suggested, these efforts would teach reasonable AI use, risks, and supervision strategies, moving parents from rejection or blind trust toward rational oversight. Schools should also embed career planning, professional awareness, and social responsibility to instill proper values.

Further steps include smart teaching platforms, AI classrooms, and refined materials with intelligent recommendations synced to course progress and student needs. Interactive designs featuring multimedia, incentives, and user-friendly tools could boost engagement. Teacher exchanges would share resources, while leveraging AI differences across regions would help tailor curricula and optimize school positioning.

