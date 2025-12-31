Creative economy hailed as ‘new engine’ and ‘golden key’ for global ties

Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai Kin Ip described the creative economy as both a “new engine” for economic recovery and a “golden key” to foster dialogue between civilizations.

Tai made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the International Conference on Creative Economy and Trade Development and the 6th China-CEEC Cultural and Creative Industry Forum, held yesterday at Wynn Macau. Nearly 1,000 attendees, including overseas Chinese leaders and youth from around the world, gathered for the event, according to media reports.

“Currently, the global development landscape is undergoing profound changes […] Strengthening dialogue, deepening cooperation, and jointly promoting innovation are necessary to address challenges and seize opportunities,” Tai said during the conference.

“The creative economy is understood not only as a ‘new engine’ driving economic recovery and transformation, but also as a ‘golden key’ that fosters dialogue between civilizations and mutual understanding.”

Highlighting China’s 15th Five-Year Plan, Tai noted the government’s push to use culture to empower economic and social development, deepen exchanges among civilizations, and promote international cultural cooperation.

He commented on Macau’s position within the ‘One country, two systems’ principle as a connector between mainland China and the world, highlighting that bringing the China-CEEC forum to Macau for the first time marks a significant step in high-quality development and underscores the city’s role in international exchange.

He also spotlighted diversification efforts beyond gaming, including the Macau International Integrated Tourism and Culture Zone and the Macau Science and Technology Research and Development Industrial Park, which he described as “large-scale projects” offering “comprehensive spatial platforms” for cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and cutting-edge initiatives.

The Culture Zone, first mentioned in Sam Hou Fai’s April policy address, aims at economic diversification over five to seven years by blending cultural, commercial, and educational functions. The Cultural Zone comprises three high-end venues on the coastal area east of Macau Tower and west of New Urban Zone C, off Taipa’s Ocean Gardens. These venues include the Macau National Museum of Culture, Performing Arts Centre, and International Museum of Contemporary Art.

He stated that these “large-scale projects” offer “comprehensive spatial platforms” for cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and cutting-edge initiatives in Macau.

The China-CEEC weaves connections across Eurasia as a “vital platform” in line with the Silk Road spirit of “peaceful cooperation, openness and inclusion, mutual learning and mutual benefit.” It has previously been hosted outside the mainland, in countries such as Bulgaria, Slovakia, and Romania.

Like this: Like Loading...