Extension of vehicle inspection certificate validity announced

The Transport Bureau (DSAT) has extended the validity period of vehicle inspection certificates from six months to one year for applications related to the circulation of Macau vehicles in Guangdong Province. Effective Nov. 9, vehicles that pass inspection will be exempt from online safety checks within a year of receiving their inspection report, although a uniqueness check at the inspection center remains mandatory. Additionally, a new mobile app will provide users with timely notifications regarding their applications, enhancing communication between authorities and applicants.

Related