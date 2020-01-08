External loans dropped 3.7%

Domestic loans to the private sector grew 0.4% from last month to 516.5 billion patacas, whereas external loans fell 3.7% to 551.5 billion patacas, according to data issued by the Monetary Authority of Macao.

As a result, total loans to the private sector went down by 1.8% from the previous month to 1,067.9 billion patacas.

The shares of total loans denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD were 17.4%, 48.9%, 5.6% and 25.1% respectively.

Meanwhile, resident deposits declined by 0.2% from the preceding month to 656.1 billion patacas, and non-resident deposits dropped 0.5% to MOP241.4 billion.

Public sector deposits in the banking sector decreased 1.2% to 243.8 billion patacas. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector fell 0.4% from a month earlier to 1,141.3 billion patacas.

The shares of total deposits denominated in MOP, HKD, RMB and USD were 19%, 48.2%, 4% and 26.1% respectively. LV