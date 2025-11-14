‘Eyes in the Sky’ surveillance system aids police in over 37,000 cases

The Macau Public Spaces Video Surveillance System, also known as “Eyes in the Sky,” has assisted police in investigating more than 37,000 cases to date, deputy commander-general of the Unitary Police Services (SPU), Ngai Soi Pan, said in a recent TDM Forum.

According to the official, the SPU continues to prioritize its mission of “safeguarding security, serving citizens, outlining initiatives to enhance policing and public safety.

The SPU is advancing the sixth phase of the “Eyes in the Sky” surveillance system, extending coverage to Zone A and optimizing the layout of monitoring points while ensuring legal safeguards for citizens’ privacy.

The official described the system as the city’s “smart eyes”, a key component of Macau’s technology-driven policing strategy.

Ngai said that Macau currently operates 1,701 “Eyes in the Sky” cameras, which have strengthened law enforcement efficiency and public safety.

He also reviewed the outcomes of this year’s two-phase “Thunder Operation,” an ongoing anti-crime patrol and anti-smuggling operation by the Public Security Police Force (PSP), which involved 68,000 cases investigated.

Among these, 800 individuals were referred to judicial authorities, 624 criminal cases were processed, and 586 people faced enforcement measures or sentencing.

In addition, 991 non-residents were apprehended and repatriated in accordance with the law.

