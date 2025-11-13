Face scan to expand to more checkpoints after Hengqin Port

Following the launch of facial recognition smart immigration clearance at Hengqin Port last Wednesday, the Public Security Police Force (PSP) announced yesterday that it is systematically expanding this model to the Qingmao and Hong Kong–Zhuhai–Macau Bridge (HZMB) checkpoints, with potential plans to explore its implementation at the Border Gate.

“We need to summarize the current situation at the three cooperative inspection ports before studying the Border Gate in the next phase,” said Ng Sou Peng, deputy commissioner of the Public Security Police Force (PSP).

She noted that six additional manual lanes and 46 self-service lanes equipped with facial recognition clearance functionality are expected to be added at Hengqin Port in the third quarter of next year, potentially boosting clearance capacity by at least 65%. Related smart immigration clearance systems will also be implemented across 30 joint one-stop vehicle lanes.

Face-scan smart clearance refers to a process in which a single facial scan simultaneously completes both Zhuhai and Macau border inspection procedures through fingerprint and facial recognition verification.

Notably, as of Sunday, the total number of cross-border entries and exits in Macau this year has exceeded 200 million, averaging nearly 640,000 daily, a 9.4% increase compared to the same period last year.

Among these, 3.355 million Macau residents have utilized QR code clearance with their Macao One Account, while 1.455 million Hong Kong residents have done so. In terms of iris recognition clearance, 324,000 local residents have registered, with 23.43 million uses recorded, accounting for 43% of all traditional self-service channel usage.

The authorities also revealed plans to expand the number of existing iris-scanning lanes from 81 to 152, including non-local employees and non-local students among the eligible users.

Meanwhile, the public broadcaster’s radio program featured customs data on smuggling cases recorded in the first 10 months of this year.

According to the Macau Customs Service (SA), the number of students suspected of engaging in smuggling has surged 6.75 times year-on-year, totaling 108 youths aged 18 or younger, who primarily carried electronic products and cosmetics.

Additionally, from January to October this year, 126 cases related to “parallel goods” were uncovered, resulting in the suspension of entry and exit privileges for 11 cross-border vehicles.

Among those affected, 102 mainland residents holding family visit visas who participated in parallel goods activities faced entry restrictions, while entry prohibition procedures were initiated against 16 foreign employees, the police added.

