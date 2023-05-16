Fai Chi Kei pumping station construction to commence in three phases

The first phase of construction for the new pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane will begin on May 19, with the aim to complete construction of the box culvert drain in the second half of 2024.

The earthworks for the pumping station are to be completed in 2025, and a trial and adjustment period will begin subsequently to reach the optimal operation result.

As the construction location is situated in a densely populated area near the embankment which is heavily impacted by tidal changes, a certain level of difficulty will arise in the construction period.

The new pumping station will facilitate rainwater discharge into the sea after it is collected in the box culvert drain during heavy rain.

The pumping station will also be equipped with a contaminant intercepting function to alleviate the problem of water pollution along the coast of Bacia Norte do Patane.

Meanwhile, a new waterfront leisure area will be built through the construction works to comprehensively optimize the leisure facilities in Bacia Norte do Patane.

The construction works will be divided into three phases. In the first phase of construction, a 170-meter long section of box culvert drain will be constructed along the coast in Rua do Comandante João Belo to improve the whole drainage network. The second phase includes a box culvert drain of 268 meters that will be constructed in a road section in Rua da Doca Seca, to connect the box culvert rainwater drain in Avenida Marginal do Lam Mau with the new box culvert drain in Rua do Comandante João Belo constructed in the first phase.

The third phase of construction mainly involves the construction of the pumping station in Bacia Norte do Patane, spanning about 920 square meters. The pumping station will have a contaminant intercepting function in addition to rainwater drainage. The pumping station will also be equipped with an odor removal system. Staff Reporter